Summer 2021 is a time of social rebirth. Let’s celebrate this recovered freedom together in Lyon. As you should know, Bastille day (July 14th) is coming fast. But the fun doesn’t stop when the barricades end. A bunch of summer activities are planned, for families, students, old ones, or anyone actually. Come see what’s up!

Bastille Day

It is an annual tradition to celebrate the 1789 French Revolution. French and allies gather to celebrate with loved ones a big firework. In Lyon, the tradition is set on Fourvière hill, near the basilica at 10:30pm. If you need information about the organization of Bastille Day, the history, where to enjoy the show or simply park, you can read our piece about it.

Music

Woodstower

Festival Woodstower has existed for 22 years in Lyon now and shines for its environmentally friendly policy. Specialized in rap and electro, it is from the 24th to the 29th of August. 6 night and 3 daytime performances are on the menu. Join the event in Vaulx-en-Velin in “Grand Parc Miribel-Jonage” near the “eaux bleues” Lake.

You can book your tickets online, and some performances are even free.

Nuits sonores

Festival Nuits Sonores is a famous electro-music festival. For five days, from the 20th until the 25th of July, a bunch of artists will perform in the Fagor Brandt factories at 70 quai Perrache. Renowned electro pillars are going to attend such as Laurent garnier and Jeff Mills but also local artists. You can book your tickets on Festival Nuits Sonores website.

Anyway, This is Lyon wrote about it!

J-Zbel on stage for Les Nuits Sonores 2019

Transbordeur

The Transbordeur reopened to deliver eclectic concerts, DJ, and exposition all summer 2021: it’s the “summer sessions X live echo”. Lasting from the 1st until the 13th of July, it is a renewed event to gather Lyon’s inhabitants again. The Transbordeur is located at 3 boulevard de Stalingrad in Villeurbanne and the prices go from 0 to 30€.

For this occasion, This is Lyon presented the 2021’s program.

Radio terrasses

As for Radio Terrasse, it’s an initiative launched by Périscope to promote local radios, crucial local artists blow ups. The little festival will begin from July 6th to July 9th. And these terraces are fixed on 13 rue Delandine for music lovers that want to sunbathe and drink. 5 radios are invited: SOL Fm, radio béguin, Radio Nova, Les Enfants du Rhône et Euradio.