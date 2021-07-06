Yes, the famous festival Nuits Sonores is coming back! For five days, from the 20th until the 25th of July, this electro-music festival will reopen its doors under the covid light. A bunch of artists will be waiting for Lyon’s excited public in the Fagor Brandt factories at 70 quai Perrache.

Covid-19 restrictions to respect

After the festival cancelled in 2020 due to sanitary reasons, and another cancelation last April, Arty Farty did not give up and finally reprogrammed the festival for this summer. And a proof that it’s a long waited for event: a couple of “soirées” are sold out! If you want to book quickly your tickets, go on their website. The prices go from 10€ up to 30€.

finally reopened

The researched effect is to gather people and still respect covid restrictions. Therefore, a place limitation is applied: 2500 people is the maximum capacity. But you can stand instead of sitting and for an electro festival, it’s kind of a must. Of course, social distancing and face masks are mandatory. For this massive event, you will need to show a valid sanitary pass which means to either bring a PCR/antigenic Covid-19 test or be vaccinated.

To gather in a hybrid place

In 2021, young ones are looking forward to this usually annual event. Covid made it all the more difficult for them to meet and enjoy an evening with friends while listening to their favorite artists. But a relief it is now that the pandemic is slowing down and that the summer has begun. And for this special 2021 festival issue, artists did not frown at an opportunity to come back on stage.

The organizers have entirely designed the place for a better contact with the public: shedding light on an imaginative environment. An amphitheater and a360-degrees-video-projected scene are going to be the key settings. A futurist world, that is the emphasis. All of it in the middle of factories, where an industrial age ends: a new one starts. Plus, refreshments and food are sold in the food-Hall HEAT.

Performances of known and local artists

For five nights, electro masters and beginners are going to perform. One by one proving their talents, but most importantly, making people stomp frenetically their feet for the sake of it. And that’s why the festival has experienced an incredible success for many years. Thus explaining why night 5 and the open airs are already full. But 4 other evenings are still available.

If you are a student, you can benefit from a reduced price with your “Pass Région” or “Pass Culture étudiant”.

You can meet in the Festival Nuits Sonores very famous electro artists. Such as Laurent Garnier: internationally respected and valued for his major contribution in building the electro industry from scratch. Moreover, Jeff mills, DJ P.Moore and Lala&Ce are going to be there. But local artists also deserve attention because each has a definite style.

Local artists for Nuits Sonores 2021

Here is the selection of This is Lyon’s team, local edition: