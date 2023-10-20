Published: 2023/10/20

Explore the best of Lyon this weekend! Dive into a curated guide of vibrant activities, from thrilling street art explorations to delightful family outings.

Make the most of your weekend in Lyon!

Friday, October 20th: A Canvas of Street Art and Music

Street Art Rillieux: A Colorful Odyssey

Embark on a visual journey through the streets of Rillieux-la-Pape, transformed into a vibrant canvas of street art.

From the 17th to the 28th of October, explore a realm where walls tell stories, and every corner is a burst of creative expression.

Race to this free outdoor gallery, celebrating the spirit of urban artistry. This event is free.

Time: Visit 10:00am – 12:00am

Music and Vibrance: The Ultimate Friday Night

Feel the rhythm of the night at Heat Club, where the beats of hip-hop and R&B ignite the dance floor. Dive into a night where music and energy collide, creating a space where every moment is a beat, and every beat is a memory.

Time : 7:00pm – 11:30pm

: 7:00pm – 11:30pm Cost: Free

Saturday, October 21st: A Day of Exploration and Celebration

Discover the Heart of Lyon: A Journey through Its Streets

Immerse yourself in the cultural richness of Lyon with a guided tour that unveils the city’s hidden gems. Traverse through the historic streets, unraveling stories that breathe life into the architecture and spaces.

See our dedicated article for more information: 50% discount on guided tours in Lyon.

Time : Sat. 21st, October 2023

: Sat. 21st, October 2023 Cost: Starting at 10€

Fête de Quartier: A Community Celebration

Experience the warmth of community at the Fête de Quartier in Sans Soucis district.

Dive into a day filled with music, flea markets, and delightful culinary treats, creating a tapestry of shared joys and celebrations.

Time : 8:00am – 5:00pm

: 8:00am – 5:00pm Cost: Free

Samba in Villeurbanne

Samba Pros Vizinhos brings the vibrant essence of Brazil to life, blending diverse personalities and traditional samba instruments.

Celebrating the iconic melodies of renowned artists, they create a joyful harmony that captivates and energizes the musical landscape, leaving audiences and communities enthralled in their rhythmic journey of over a decade.

Time : 9:00pm

: 9:00pm Place: Le Taille Crayon, 21 Rue Flachet, 69100 Villeurbanne

Sunday, October 22nd: Family Adventures and Cinematic Journeys

Run in Lyon: for runners of all ages

Participate in the Run in Lyon Race, 2023 Edition on October 22, for a unique blend of athletic and cultural experiences in the heart of Lyon, France.

Catering to various fitness levels, the event offers races from a 5K Charity Run to a full Marathon, all set against the backdrop of Lyon’s rich historical landscapes.

All informations available: Run in Lyon Race 2023 Edition

Marathoons

The Marathoon’s is making a comeback this year at Run in Lyon!

This free event is open to all kids between the ages of 5 and 12, serving as the perfect opportunity to introduce youngsters to the joy of running.

Join us on October 21, starting at 2 PM at Place Bellecour!

Cinematic Explorations: A Journey through Stories

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of cinema at Comoedia.

Experience stories that unfold through the magic of films, creating a space where every frame is a canvas of creativity and expression.

Time: 11:15am / 2:00pm

Cost: 1€ to 9€80

Other Things to do in Lyon in October