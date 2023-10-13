Peinture Fraiche 2023: Lyon’s Street Art Festival

Published: 2023/10/12

This October, Lyon hosts the 5th edition of the Peinture Fraiche Festival, a vibrant celebration of street art that promises to be an unforgettable experience for art enthusiasts and tourists alike.

An Hommage to the Graffiti Culture

The Peinture Fraiche Festival has, in a short span, carved a niche for itself in the global street art scene. What began as a local event has now evolved into a significant gathering, drawing parallels with iconic places like New York’s 5Pointz.

This year, the festival is making a monumental shift by setting up in the expansive former Fagor factories in Lyon’s 7th district.

This venue, reminiscent of the legendary 5Pointz, is a testament to the festival’s growth and its commitment to celebrating street art’s pioneering spirit.

Artist Lineup and Highlights

One of the festival’s major draws is its eclectic mix of artists. From global icons like Meres One, the visionary behind 5Pointz, to emerging talents, the festival offers a canvas for diverse artistic expressions.

A notable mention is Lor-K, an artist who seamlessly blends the realms of artificial intelligence with art, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary art.

Unique Attractions and Experiences

Beyond the visual spectacle of murals and graffiti, the Peinture Fraiche Festival is an immersive experience. The festival boasts Europe’s largest free expression wall, a graffiti park that’s unparalleled in its scale and ambition.

For those keen on understanding the nuances of street art, the festival offers Live Painting sessions. Here, visitors can witness art in action, watching as large-scale installations come to life before their eyes.

But the experience doesn’t end there. Augmented reality installations breathe life into static murals, creating a dynamic interplay of art and technology. And for those who’ve always been intrigued by the world of graffiti, the festival offers workshops where they can learn from the very best in the field.

Festival Ambiance and Entertainment

Art and music are intrinsically linked, and the Peinture Fraiche Festival celebrates this union. As the sun sets, the venue comes alive with “Nocturnes“, featuring DJ sets that resonate with hip-hop and electro vibes.

It’s a tribute to the rich culture that birthed graffiti, from the rhythmic cadences of spoken word to the edgy beats of proto hip-hop.

Practical Information

If you’re planning to immerse yourself in this artistic extravaganza, here’s what you need to know:

Location : Usine Fagor-Brant, 163 rue de Gerland, 69007 Lyon.

: Usine Fagor-Brant, 163 rue de Gerland, 69007 Lyon. Dates : October 11th to November 5th, 2023.

: October 11th to November 5th, 2023. Timings:

Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 am to 6 pm, Fridays from 11 am to 10:30 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 10:30 pm, and

Sundays from 10 am to 7 pm.

Note: The festival is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 am to 6 pm, Fridays from 11 am to 10:30 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 10:30 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 7 pm. Note: The festival is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Entry Fee : A nominal fee of €6 during the week and €8 on weekends ensures you have access to this art-filled wonderland.

Tickets available here.

: A nominal fee of €6 during the week and €8 on weekends ensures you have access to this art-filled wonderland. Tickets available here. How to Get there: Metro Line B, Debourg stop

Whether you’re a tourist exploring Lyon, a foreign student looking to soak in local culture, or simply someone who appreciates art and music, this festival promises memories that will last a lifetime.

So, mark your calendars and be part of Lyon’s street-art celebration!