Published: 2023/10/13

What to Do in Lyon: A Weekend Guide for October 14-15, 2023

From nature walks to cinematic treats, discover the best activities in Lyon for this weekend. Dive into history, celebrate community, and enjoy family-friendly events.

Don’t miss out!

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Nature Explaration: Yzeron Valley Morning Walk in Francheville

Starting the weekend with a refreshing morning walk in the Yzeron Valley.

Join the Association Des Espèces Parmi’LYON for a fun-filled exploration of biodiversity. From bird-watching to identifying woodland mammals, this is a perfect start for nature lovers.

The event is free but requires a reservation here

Time: 8:30 am – 10:30 am.

Historical Journey: Architecture Days in the Croix-Rousse Slopes

Dive deep into the history of the Canuts with Bistanclac and Graffiti.

Wander through the traboules and workshop-buildings between the 1st and 4th arrondissements of Lyon.

Time: 10:15 am and 2:15 pm.

10:15 am and 2:15 pm. Cost: 8€ per person.

Community Celebration: Inauguration of La Rayonne in Villeurbanne

Celebrate the inauguration of La Rayonne’s new building.

From immersive workshops to performances, the afternoon promises a festive atmosphere.

Time: 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Price: Free entry.

Science & Fun: Science Festival at Tonkin

Get sporty at the Tonkin library! As part of the Science Festival and the 2024 Olympics, participate in the Yogi game. Challenge yourself with sports tasks and emerge as the ultimate winner.

Time: 2:30 pm – 4:20 pm.

2:30 pm – 4:20 pm. Price: Free entry (registration required).

Movie Night: Pirates of the Caribbean at Institut Lumière

Relive the adventures of Jack Sparrow with the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean movie: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

A perfect evening plan for families.

Time: 7:00 pm.

7:00 pm. Cost: 4€ – 8€.

4€ – 8€. Location : Institut Lumière

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Festive Vibes: Festival of Pumpkins at Parc de la Tête d’Or

Celebrate autumn with a festival dedicated to pumpkins.

From games to gourmet stalls, enjoy a colorful and festive day out.

Time: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

10:00 am – 6:00 pm. Free entry.

entry. Location: Parc de la Tête d’Or

For the Little Ones: A Hedgehog in the Snow at Aquarium Ciné Café

Treat your kids to a cinematic experience with three short films featuring a little hedgehog discovering winter.

Time: 10:30 am.

10:30 am. Cost: 5€ per person.

Outdoor Adventure: Outdoor Game at Grand Parc de Miribel

Dive into autumn with a grand orientation game.

Learn about the creatures living underground in the gardens of l’Iloz in the Grand Parc Miribel Jonage.

Time: 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm.

2:00 pm – 5:30 pm. Cost: 1€ per person.

Art & History: Ludic Visit to the Museum of Fine Arts

Discover the fascinating history of Ancient Egypt with ArtZoa.

A playful and captivating visit that will enchant both kids and adults.

Time: 4:00 pm.

4:00 pm. Cost: 15€ for children + museum entry for adults.

