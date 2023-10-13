Published: 2023/10/13

October 13th to 15th, 2023, Lyon will be buzzing for a shopping reason: the Braderie Festival. If you’re a tourist or an English-speaking local seeking a unique weekend experience, the Braderie Festival 2023 in Lyon Presqu’ile is not just another shopping event.

Commerce and Craftsmanship

Following the success of its inaugural event in 2022, the 2023 edition promises to be even grander. Over 400 businesses are gearing up to participate, turning the heart of Lyon’s city center, the Presqu’Île, into a bustling marketplace.

And the best part? It’s exclusively pedestrianized for the event, allowing visitors to roam freely, explore, and soak in the ambiance.

Six Unique Poles: Something for Everyone

The Braderie is organized around six distinct poles, each offering a unique experience:

Food Pole at Place de la République: Dive into a world of culinary delights, from traditional French delicacies to international cuisines. Creators Pole at Place Sathonay: Meet local artists and craftsmen, and perhaps pick up a one-of-a-kind souvenir. Vegetal Pole at Place des Jacobins: A serene space dedicated to plants and flowers, perfect for nature lovers. Mode and Arts Pole at Confluence: Discover the latest fashion trends, attend artistic shows, and participate in creative workshops. Family Pole at Grand Hôtel-Dieu: A haven for families, with games, toys, and a plethora of animations to keep the young (and young at heart) entertained. Flavors and Gourmets Pole at Place Ampère: Satisfy your taste buds with artisanal foods, gourmet offerings, and local wines.

Experience Lyon Like Never Before

The entire area between Bas des Pentes de la Croix Rousse and Place Bellecour is transformed into a pedestrian paradise. The iconic Rue Victor Hugo, also pedestrianized for the event, serves as a central artery, linking various stands and extending to the Lyon Confluence shopping center.

It’s a chance to wander the streets, stumble upon delightful surprises, and immerse oneself in the city’s vibrant atmosphere.

Practical Information for the Eager Explorer

Timing : The festival runs from 10 am to 7 pm on the 13th and 14th, and from 11 am to 6 pm on the 15th.

: The festival runs from 10 am to 7 pm on the 13th and 14th, and from 11 am to 6 pm on the 15th. Locations: The event spans various emblematic places of the Presqu’Île, each hosting a unique pole.

Whether you’re a shopaholic, a foodie, an art enthusiast, or just someone looking to spend a delightful weekend in one of France’s most beautiful cities, the Braderie Festival has something for you.

So, mark your calendars, pack your bags, and get ready for a weekend of fun, exploration, and unforgettable memories in Lyon!