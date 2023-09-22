Published: 2023/09/07

Prepare yourself for a roller-coaster of emotions, festivities, and unforgettable experiences as the Rugby World Cup 2023 takes over Lyon!

In this guide, we unfold two crucial listings that will be your gateway to enjoying the event to the fullest. From the thrilling matches to the vibrant life in Lyon, we’ve got it all covered.

Read on to unlock the ultimate Rugby World Cup experience!

Unlock the Thrills of the Rugby World Cup 2023 in Lyon!

The Rugby World Cup 2023 is set to be a grand spectacle, with Lyon hosting several thrilling matches involving powerhouse teams including the legendary All Blacks from New Zealand.

The city is buzzing with excitement, offering a range of activities and match screenings to ensure everyone can soak in the festive atmosphere.

What are the Rugby World Cup 2023 Matches played in Lyon?

All the matches of the 2023 Rugby World Cup scheduled in Lyon will be played at the OL Groupama Stadium.

Here is the list of matches and their dates.

Wales VS Australia

Sunday 24 September 2023 at 9:00 pm

OL Stadium Uruguay VS Namibia

Wednesday 27 September 2023 at 5.45 pm

OL Stadium New Zealand VS Italy

Friday 29 September 2023 at 9:00 pm

OL stadium New Zealand VS Uruguay

Thursday 5 October 2023 at 9:00 pm

OL Stadium

Rugby supporter Tip: Discover how to go to the OL Stadium from Lyon city center.

If you don’t know yet where to watch the matches we’ve got you covered: read our dedicated article with a selection of the best bars and screenings to enjoy the matches in Lyon.

Experience the Vibrancy of Rugby at Lyon’s Village Rugby Event

As the Rugby World Cup 2023 unfolds, Lyon invites you to immerse yourself in the exhilarating world of rugby at the Village Rugby event.

From September 23 to October 8, 2023, the heart of Lyon will pulsate with the positive energy of rugby, offering a plethora of activities that cater to enthusiasts of all ages and preferences.

A Celebration of Rugby Nations

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Place Bellecour in Lyon, the Village Rugby event promises to be a grand celebration of the sport.

The event will showcase the prowess of teams from Wales, Australia, Uruguay, Italy, Namibia, and New Zealand through a captivating photo exhibition.

This visual journey will allow visitors to get a glimpse of the rich history and culture of rugby in these nations.

Engaging Activities and Workshops

Dive deep into the world of rugby with a series of interactive activities and workshops. Whether you are a seasoned rugby enthusiast or a newcomer eager to learn, the event offers something for everyone.

You can explore the nuances of rugby, understanding its rules and techniques through games and sports demonstrations organized on a specially designed pitch with an initiation area.

Moreover, witness the thrilling wheelchair rugby demonstrations, a testament to the inclusive nature of the sport.

These demonstrations will be orchestrated by the Club Omnisport de Lyon (COL), LOU Rugby, and other prominent clubs in the Lyon area, providing an opportunity to learn from the best in the business.

Fun for the Little Ones

Children are not left out of the fun, with special colouring stands set up to engage them.

They will receive a games booklet that not only entertains but also educates them about the values of rugby and helps demystify the sometimes complex rules of the game.

This initiative ensures that the younger generation can fully appreciate and enjoy the matches.

A Taste of Lyon

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the event will feature a shop offering a range of local products adorned with the “Fabriqué à Lyon” (aka Made in Lyon) label.

Visitors can take home environmentally-friendly souvenirs and indulge in the culinary specialties that Lyon is renowned for.

Local partners and sponsors will have stands at the event, showcasing the vibrant community spirit and collaboration that the city is known for.

To keep the energy levels high, there will be food and refreshment stands offering a variety of delectable options to choose from, ensuring that visitors can refuel and get back to enjoying the festivities.

Practical Information

Location: Place Bellecour – 69002 Lyon 2nd arrondissement

Language: French

Admission: Free

Opening Hours:

Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday: 10 am to 8 pm

Thursday and Friday: 12 pm to 8 pm

Closed on Monday and Tuesday

For more details, you can visit the official website: Rugby World Cup 2023

Discover Lyon: The Heart of the Rugby World Cup 2023

Lyon, the picturesque city nestled between the Rhône and Saône rivers, is ready to enchant visitors with its rich cultural heritage and gastronomic delights.

As the host city for several matches, including those involving the formidable All Blacks, Lyon is the place to be for every rugby fan.

Apart from the thrilling matches, Lyon offers a plethora of experiences for visitors.

From exploring the UNESCO heritage sites to indulging in the local culinary delights at authentic Lyon bouchons restaurants, the city promises a rich and diverse experience.

The city is well-equipped with cycling paths and electric shuttle boats, offering a sustainable way to explore its beauty.

The Rugby World Cup 2023 in Lyon is more than just a sporting event.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Make your plans now and be ready to dive into the festivities that await in Lyon!