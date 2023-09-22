Where to Watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 Matches in Lyon?

Published: 2023/09/08

With the Rugby World Cup 2023 approaching, it is essential that you know where to go support your team if you could not get tickets to the stadiums. To get as close as possible to the feel you get in the field and also to meet new people, bars are the best spot to find fellow rugby fans.

As France is the host country for the 10th Rugby World Cup, the city of Lyon plans to broadcast the French rugby team’s matches.

Find out where and when to watch the Rugby World Cup in Lyon.

The Rugby World Cup 2023 Guide to the Hottest Screenings in Lyon!

Discover where and how to enjoy the match screenings to the fullest in the Lyon metropolis.

Best Bars and Pubs to Watch the Matches near Me

For a more intimate experience, head to the local bars that will be broadcasting the matches exclusively within their premises. Soak in the electric atmosphere while enjoying your favorite drinks.

We have chosen these establishments as reliable venues to enjoy the Rugby World Cup. For matches featuring teams with a lower profile, don’t hesitate to give the bar a call to be sure you’ll be able to see your favorite team.

Don’t forget to check the restrictions and rules in place at each establishment.

Fleming’s

Typical Irish pub in the Old Town of Lyon, the Fleming’s offers a huge screen with sound. Although you might not hear the commentaries over the general noise, it’s nice to have them if there are tricky points or fouls.

2 Rue de la Loge, 69005 Lyon – T: +339 83 06 82 47

Metro Vieux Lyon / Hôtel de Ville

Wallace Bar

Key pub in town, the Wallace is always a good idea game night or other plans. The food and the drinks follow the British tradition between whiskies and fish&chips.

They already planned to show most of the games.

2 Rue Octavio Mey, 69005 Lyon – T: +334 72 00 23 91

Metro Hôtel de Ville

Paddy’s Corner

An authentic “Public House” located in the heart of la Croix-Rousse hill. A local institution.

4 Rue de la Terrasse, 69004 Lyon – T: +339 52 11 21 76

Metro Croix-Rousse

Flanigan’s

This is the perfect opportunity to get the pub experience while enjoying a proper game of rugby. Right next to the Opera de Lyon, you’ll be fully immersed in a typical Irish Pub. Also, they are planning to show most of the games.

12 Rue du Griffon, 69001 Lyon – T: +334 78 72 51 68

Metro Hôtel de Ville

Johnny’s Kitchen

Home of the French-Irish Association, this authentic pub offers everything to have the closest experience of a true Irish Pub.

48 Rue Saint Georges, 69005 Lyon – T: +339 74 73 58 68

Metro Vieux Lyon

French Rugby National Teams Matches

The Palais des Sports de Gerland is the hotspot for all rugby fans in Lyon. Located in the 7th district, the stadium will host screenings of the crucial matches featuring the French national team.

With a seating capacity of 7000 spectators, make sure to register in advance on lyon.fr to not miss out on this free experience.

Quarter-final: Saturday 14 or Sunday 15 October

Semi-finals: Friday 20 or Saturday 21 October

Where :

Palais des Sports de Gerland

350 avenue Jean Jaurès, Lyon 7th

Metro line B, stop name “Stade de Gerland”

Discover the Festivities Beyond Lyon: Rillieux-la-Pape, Décines, Meyzieu and Genas!

Rillieux-la-Pape

Attend the screening of the France vs New Zealand match at Espace 140.

The doors will open at 6:30 PM, followed by a special screening of the movie ‘Invictus’ and an enriching debate with personalities from the rugby world.

Register now on rillieuxlapape.fr to secure your spot.

Decines

Matches will be screened from 8:30 PM until midnight at the Parc des Sports Raymond Troussier.

Enjoy sports activities and games starting at 4:30 PM, with dining options and a rugby initiation for beginners.

In case of rain, the activities will be moved to the Emile Zola gymnasium.

Check out decines-charpieu.fr for more information and to register.

Meyzieu

Four days of festivities themed ‘The World Cup is in Meyzieu!’.

Participate in rugby tournaments, attend a Spanish-style evening, and don’t miss the screening of the France vs Italy match on October 6th.

Visit meyzieu.fr for more information and to register.

Genas

Enjoy live matches, food trucks, and refreshments throughout the day.

Don’t miss the opening match of the Rugby World Cup between France and New Zealand on September 8th.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to be a part of rugby history!

