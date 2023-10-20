Published: 2023/10/20

Attention all sports enthusiasts and runners! A spectacular event is unfolding in the heart of Lyon, France, on October 22, 2023. The Run in Lyon Race by Harmonie Mutuelle is not just another race; it’s a festival—a celebration of running, culture, and the exquisite beauty of one of France’s most enchanting cities.

Whether you’re a local or planning a visit from afar, this event promises a unique blend of athletic challenge and cultural enrichment.

© Run in Lyon A.S.O./Morgan Bove

A Race for Everyone

Designed to be inclusive, the Run in Lyon offers four distinct routes catering to a variety of runners, ensuring that everyone can participate in the festivities:

5K Charity Run : A race with a cause, perfect for beginners or those looking to make a difference.

: A race with a cause, perfect for beginners or those looking to make a difference. 10K : A delightful challenge for those looking to push their limits slightly further.

: A delightful challenge for those looking to push their limits slightly further. Half-Marathon : For the ambitious souls seeking a formidable challenge.

: For the ambitious souls seeking a formidable challenge. Marathon: A test of endurance for the most dedicated and passionate runners.

A Journey Through Lyon’s Rich Heritage

The race isn’t merely a physical challenge; it’s a cultural journey.

Starting at the majestic Place Bellecour, 69002, Lyon, runners will traverse routes that offer glimpses of Lyon’s rich history and vibrant culture.

Fancy visiting a museum or soaking in the local heritage before the race? Lyon’s splendid city, steeped in history, opens its arms to offer a relaxing yet enriching experience to all participants.

Check out the teaser to get a glimpse of the excitement!



Culinary Delights Await

Known as the capital of French cuisine, Lyon promises a delightful culinary experience to complement your racing endeavor.

Imagine crossing the finish line and heading to a cosy Lyon restaurant, where a spread of delicious French cuisine awaits to satiate your hunger and tantalize your taste buds.

Registration and Pricing

Ready to embark on this extraordinary journey? Register online with prices starting as low as 12€.

Connect and Stay Updated

Stay connected and keep yourself updated with the latest news, photos, and exciting updates by following the official Run in Lyon Instagram account.

The Run in Lyon Race, 2023 edition, is more than a race.

It’s an invitation to challenge yourself, explore the beautiful city of Lyon, and indulge in a magnificent cultural and culinary experience.

So lace up your running shoes, mark your calendars, and get ready for an unforgettable adventure in Lyon!