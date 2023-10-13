Lyon: A Weekend Bursting with Activities • 6-8 October 2023

Published: 2023/10/06

Your ultimate guide to a memorable weekend in Lyon! From historical reenactments to vibrant festivals, Lyon is set to offer a plethora of activities this weekend. Whether you’re a history buff, a wine enthusiast, or looking for family-friendly events, this guide has got you covered.

Saturday, October 7th

A Toast to Fine Wines: Lyon Tasting 2023

Wine lovers, rejoice! The 6th edition of Lyon Tasting, organized by Terre de Vin, will be held at the Palais de la Bourse. With a focus on wines from the Vallée du Rhône, Bourgogne, and Beaujolais, this event is a must-visit for both professionals and amateurs.

Address: Palais de la Bourse, Lyon 69002

Book your ticket here

Art in Action: IF – Illustration Festival

Hosted by the magazine Kiblind, this festival at Subsistances and ENSBA will feature over 80 illustrators from around the world.

From live exhibitions to thematic displays and masterclasses, it’s a celebration of the art of illustration.

Address: Les Subsistances, Quai Saint Vincent, Lyon 69001

Music to Your Ears: Gaye Su Akyol at Transbordeur

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bW4X1Gg2Vq

For music enthusiasts, the Transbordeur will host the Turkish singer Gaye Su Akyol.

Known for her psychedelic rock revival, she’ll be presenting her new album “Anadolu Ejderi”.

Address: Transbordeur, 3 Boulevard Stalingrad, 69100, Villeurbanne

Samba System in Lyon: A Brazilian Musical Extravaganza

Brazilian music enthusiasts, it’s time to elevate your spirits! Head to the rooftop of La Part-Dieu for an evening dedicated entirely to the vibrant rhythms of Brazil.

The Carnavalia collective has extended a special invitation to Samba Callejero, flying straight from Barcelona! Bring along your brightest smiles and infectious energy, and join us for Lyon’s sunniest event as we immerse ourselves in a memorable Brazilian experience.

Address: Part-Dieu Shopping Center, 17 rue du docteur Bouchut, 69003 Lyon

Free

Sunday, October 8th

Green Living: The Greener Festival

Head to the Château and MJC de Montchat for the 8th edition of The Greener Festival.

With a theme centered around a sustainable future, this event offers insights into eco-friendly living, covering areas like food, clothing, and housing.

Address: 53 Rue Charles Richard, 69003 Lyon

Book your ticket here

Unleash Your Creative Spirit with ID Créatives: The Ultimate DIY Experience

Ever find yourself scrolling through social media, captivated by unique creations and yearning for some artistic inspiration? Looking for a fresh hobby to fill your free time? How about crafting a heartfelt, handmade gift for a little one? Dive into the world of DIY with ID Créatives, where creativity knows no bounds and every project is a shared journey.

Address: Eurexpo – Hall 7A – Boulevard de l’Europe, 69680 Chassieu

Timings: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Prices and practical information here

HEAT’s Vinyl Fair: A Celebration of Independent Music

Dive into the world of vinyl at HEAT’s record market, showcasing independent labels throughout the weekend. With over 20 exhibitors on display, the event promises not just a shopping experience but also insightful conferences, engaging meet-ups, and lively DJ sets. And the fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down!

Join the After Party from 8:00 PM to 11:30 PM and groove to the beats of the night.

Address: 70, Quai Perrache, Lyon 69002

Family-Friendly Activities

La Vogue des Marrons 2023 à la Croix-Rousse

A staple of Lyon’s autumn calendar, this festive event in the heart of Croix-Rousse is perfect for families. With attractions ranging from bumper cars and haunted houses to traditional stalls offering treats like candy floss and toffee apples, it’s a fun-filled day for kids and adults alike.

Address: Croix-Rousse Hill, Lyon 69004

Experience the Past: Lyon Roman Festival

Dive into the rich history of Lyon with the third edition of the Festival Romain at the Musée Lugdunum. This event promises a journey back in time, with activities suitable for all ages.

From historical reenactments showcasing the Roman army, laws, and entertainment to the special LEGO® exhibition “Les aventures de Brickius Maximus“, this festival is a treat for history enthusiasts.

Don’t miss the artisan village set up at the Roman theaters!

Address: Roman amphitheatre, Rue cleberg, 69005 Lyon

Lyon’s Science Festival 2023: A Diverse Exploration Beyond Sports

In Lyon, the event lineup, spearheaded by the COMUE Université de Lyon, is impressively extensive with over 300 free events scheduled throughout the Lyon metropolis and the Rhône region.

While the 32nd edition emphasizes sports, the themes stretch far beyond, offering attendees the chance to delve into areas as varied as video games, botany, and humanities.

Six dedicated ‘Science Villages‘ will be set up across the metropolis, located at notable venues including the Musée des Confluences, La Doua, ENS, Université Lyon 2, UFRSTAPS, and IUT LYON 1.