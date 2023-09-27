Lyon Weekend Guide for September 22-24, 2023

Published: 2023/09/22

Looking for the perfect way to spend your weekend in Lyon?

Look no further! We’ve curated a list of the most exciting activities happening in the city from September 22-24, 2023. Whether you’re into sports, music, or family outings, there’s something for everyone!

Friday Night Fever: Kickstart Your Weekend with Music and Art!

Rock and Gospel Fusion at Fourvière

Get your groove on with the Tralalyon event at Fourvière on Friday, September 22.

This unique event blends rock and gospel music, inviting both amateur singers and regular choristers to join in.

The event starts at 19:30 and the main spectacle is at 21:00.

Tickets range from 2 to 12 euros.

Bazar Festival at Heat

At the Bazar Festival, you’ll find a vibrant tapestry of music, workshops, artisan booths, and food to set the tone for a rhythmic weekend. This event is a sensory feast of colors, sounds, and aromas, offering a whirlwind of artistic and cultural experiences.

Highlighting talents from the SINGA community, the festival provides a unique opportunity for connection and sharing, all under one dining hall.

Bazar festival is free and kid friendly!

Saturday Showdown: From Rugby Mania to Craft Beer!

Rugby Galore

Rugby fans, rejoice! The Rugby World Cup 2023 is finally here, and Lyon is hosting several matches. On Sunday, September 24, Australia will face off against Wales.

The rugby village at Place Bellecour is open to the public, offering festive animations, workshops, and even Welsh music concerts.

Entry is free.

Mont d’Or Beer Festival

Beer enthusiasts, this one’s for you!

The Mont d’Or Beer Festival is back for its fourth edition on Saturday, September 23. A variety of local craft breweries will be showcasing their beers.

You can also discover organic wines (and especially very good ones!) from the vineyards of the village. And if you don’t drink alcohol, stop by the food stand for some homemade lemonade!

The event is free to enter and will take place from 10:00AM to 7:00PM.

Sunday Funday: Family-Friendly Activities to Wrap Up the Weekend

Zoo Behind-the-Scenes at Parc de la Tête d’Or

Take your kids for a special behind-the-scenes tour of the zoo at Parc de la Tête d’Or. Learn about the zoo’s history, missions, and daily operations.

The tour costs 6 euros per person and is suitable for children aged 6 and up.

Vintage Fashion Market at La Sucrière

Step back in time at the Vintage Fashion Market at La Sucrière. This is the perfect place to find unique fashion items and enjoy some retro gaming.

Entry is free for children under 12, and adult tickets range from 4 to 7 euros.

So there you have it! Your ultimate guide to making the most of your weekend in Lyon.

Whether you’re a local or just visiting, these activities offer a perfect blend of fun, culture, and excitement.

Don’t miss out!