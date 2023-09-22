Published: 2023/09/08

Dive into the heart of Lyon this weekend! From electrifying music festivals rugby celebrations to shopping extravaganza or family-friendly activities, the city is buzzing with events that cater to every taste. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, there’s something for everyone in the city.

Here’s your curated guide to the best happenings in town.

For the Music Enthusiasts

Electrifying Festivities

The festival Graines Électroniques is back with a bang, transforming the idyllic Parc Blandan into a hub of music and ecology.

This event promises a 100% local, gender-balanced, and emerging electro scene in a unique setting.

The festival is all set to provide a grand, eco-friendly celebration on Friday from 4 PM to 11 PM and Saturday from 4 PM to midnight.

Entry is free!

Adventurous Spirits

Rugby World Cup Kickoff

This Friday marks the beginning of the Rugby World Cup 2023, and what better way to kick off than with the France vs New Zealand match?

Experience the excitement at La Cité des Halles, which boasts the largest terrace in Lyon.

Enjoy happy hour from 4 PM to 7 PM with pints at 5€ and a grand performance by the Krapos, a metalo-disco brass band.

Celebrate the victory in style at 124 avenue Jean Jaurès, Lyon 7e, starting from 4 PM.

Entry is free.

Creative Minds

Urban Mobility of Tomorrow

Let your imagination run wild with the “Aujourd’hui j’y vais tout seul” workshop in Lyon 7° arrondissement.

Organized by Chic de l’Archi! at the Cité des Halles, it’s all about envisioning the urban mobilities of the future.

The event runs from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM and is free, but registration is required.

For the Little Ones

Circus Extravaganza

On Sunday, September 10th, the Festival Eclats de Cirque in Lyon 5th arrondissement promises a day filled with circus magic.

Organized by the Ecole de Cirque de Lyon, expect a mix of juggling workshops, acrobatics, and mesmerizing performances.

The event is from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the parc de la mairie du 5e, and it’s free!

Dance Parade

Don’t miss one of the most joyous moments of the Biennale de la Danse – the Défilé.

Experience a cascade of colors, music, and dance as the city’s energy multiplies tenfold.

The grand finale at Place Bellecour is a sight to behold.

The parade starts at Place des Terreaux at 2:30 PM, and it’s free.

Shopping Extravaganza

Lyon’s Vintage Fair

Giant Braderie in Lyon 6e

This Friday and Saturday, immerse yourself in a shopping paradise at the giant braderie spanning 2.5 km.

Organized by the Fédération le 6 and local business associations, expect slashed prices, fashion shows, children’s workshops, food trucks, and eco-awareness sessions from 10 AM to 7 PM at Cours Vitton and Roosevelt, avenue Maréchal Foch and place Kéber.

Entry is free.

Vintage Sale at MOB Hotel

The “Keep it Vintage” event is back in Lyon to celebrate the love for vintage.

Find the best selection of vintage clothing sold by the kilo, with 3 tonnes of stock to clear.

Happening at 55 quai Rambaud, Lyon 2e, from 12 PM to 6 PM on Saturday.

Entry is free.

Curvy Fashion at Maison Hand Studio

This Sunday, head to Maison Hand Studio for a special curvy fashion flea market.

Find carefully selected second-hand gems ranging from size 42 to 60, curated by influencer Virginie Grossat.

The event takes place at 3 rue Pleney, Lyon 1er, from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Entry is free.