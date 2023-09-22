Lyon’s Biennale de la Danse 2023: The Dance Revolution

Published: 2023/08/31

Get ready to be blown away by the 20th edition of Lyon’s Biennale de la Danse! This year, the festival is not just a celebration but a revolution in the world of dance.

From September 9 to 30, Lyon will be transformed into a dance lover’s paradise, featuring a plethora of shows, exhibitions, and immersive experiences.

The Heart of the Biennale de la Danse: Usines Fagor Steals the Show

The Biennale de la Dance 2023 is set to be a game-changer, and the Usines Fagor is where it all happens.

According to Tiago Guedes, the festival’s director, this venue will serve as the “headquarters” and a “place of conviviality.” Here, you can expect a vibrant mix of performances, exhibitions, and encounters, as well as the Club Bingo to keep you dancing every Friday and Saturday night.

The venue will also host two special “immersions” focused on hip-hop dance and Ballroom culture.

Outdoor Spectacles: Dance Takes to the Streets of Lyon

But the festival is not confined to indoor spaces. Two shows will be presented outdoors, gracing the squares of Lyon and Villeurbanne.

The traditional parade, which kicks off the Biennale on September 10, will be themed “Arts & Sports.”

Innovative Creations: The Future of Dance is Here

Among the 21 new creations, Boris Charmatz’s work for Tanztheater Wuppertal – Pina Bausch stands out, sketching a “human and dancing architecture.”

Other notable pieces include “Ink” by Dimitris Papaioannou, which explores the dark side of desire, and “The Age of Content” by the collective (La)Horde, which delves into the language of the metaverse and the impact of continuous data flows.

A Luxuriant Affair: Numbers That Will Blow Your Mind

The 2023 edition is nothing short of luxuriant, featuring:

48 shows,

21 new creations ,

, 46 choreographers,

181 performances,

51 venues,

34 cities.

The festival aims to be a melting pot of young artists and established creators in contemporary dance.

It promises to be an inclusive and festive event, offering immersive experiences that invite the audience to live the art form in a new light.

The Grand Parade: Where Dance Meets Sports in a Spectacular Fusion

The Biennale de la Danse is taking the city by storm with its 14th edition of the Défilé, a choreographed parade that is a testament to community collaboration.

In a nod to the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 Rugby World Cup, this year’s Défilé is themed around the harmonious interplay between arts and sports.

Each choreographer and artistic team collaborates with athletes, teams, or sports clubs to create a poetic and festive connection between dance and sports.

The grand finale of the Défilé will be a show-stopper, taking place at Place Bellecour on sunday 10th September 2023.

Orchestrated by Rachid Ouramdane, the closing spectacle, titled “Les Traceurs,” will be a breathtaking blend of dance, acrobatics, and extreme sports.

Featuring the renowned highliner Nathan Paulin and 15 virtuoso acrobats, this is a performance that Lyon has never seen before.

The parade will commence at Place des Terreaux and conclude at Place Bellecour, offering a spectacular journey that encapsulates the spirit of Lyon, the arts, and sports.

With 4000 participants and 12 groups this is not just a parade; it’s a celebration of community, artistry, and athleticism, all rolled into one unforgettable experience.

A Dance Festival Not to Be Missed

The Biennale de la Danse 2023 is more than just a festival; it’s a cultural phenomenon. Whether you’re a dance aficionado or a casual fan, this is one event you don’t want to miss.

Mark your calendars and get ready to be part of a dance revolution!

Practical information and Useful Links: