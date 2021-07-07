Here is a good tip if you want to crash a few days in Lyon: For a booked night in a Hotel or guestroom, the other one is free. This initiative is also to help hotel owners that suffered the loss of tourists during the pandemic.

A deal to promote tourism

An offer that could maybe positively change the Summer 2021 tourist curve. And foreigners will surely save money and gain more time. This offer concerns 60 infrastructures in Lyon from basic rooms to four-stars hotels. And two people of the same group can take advantage of it.

“Because Lyon is not a one night-deal” you have to stay longer, according to Only Lyon, the promoters. And enjoy every single bits of the city of silk. This official brand promotes “international ambitions” and wants local hotels to find a viable economic activity again.

Hotel owners need more tourists

Of course, Covid is the reason why they saw a drop of bookings. National and international circulation, as we know, were extremely limited in order to prevent the virus spread.

The consequences: rare tourists came to visit the third city of France in 2020. And Hotel owners had to face a major crisis. Now that it’s back on track again, they really need a normal flow. Including Lyon’s hotels too.

And what city is better than the one where you can eat a good bouchon sausage on the banks of the Rhone river?