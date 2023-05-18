Join Arkane Studio in Lyon for it’s next game

Published: 2023/05/18



Arkane Studio, the renowned video game company based in Lyon, is gearing up for its exciting new project, and they are on the lookout for talented individuals to join their team. With a reputation for crafting immersive and innovative gaming experiences, Arkane Studio is now recruiting for various positions across multiple disciplines. Whether you have a passion for art, programming, design, or production, this is an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the creation of their next blockbuster.

Arkane Studios Lyon (Deathloop, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Dishonored 2) is hiring for its next Xbox project. The studio currently has 20 open positions.https://t.co/P1h28ewIUFhttps://t.co/7WsGVQXDeZ pic.twitter.com/7RiS7IFHOv — Klobrille (@klobrille) May 17, 2023

Arkane Lyon’s First Project under Microsoft: A New Chapter Begins

Arkane Lyon, known for their acclaimed Dishonored franchise and the recent release of Deathloop, is now preparing for their next project.

While they provided support for Arkane Austin’s Redfall, Arkane Lyon has a significant history of delivering successful games. Dishonored showcased the studio’s growth and ambition, while Deathloop brought innovation to the shooter genre.

However, Deathloop faced complications due to Sony funding its development and Microsoft’s acquisition of Zenimax, the parent publisher of Arkane.

Despite these challenges, Deathloop eventually became available on Xbox platforms. Notably, the upcoming project will mark Arkane Lyon’s first game under the Microsoft banner, and after the mixed reception of Redfall, it is hoped that Microsoft will provide closer oversight and deliver on promised expectations.

With Arkane Lyon’s track record, anticipation is high for their future success under Microsoft’s guidance.

