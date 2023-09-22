What to Do this Weekend in Lyon (September 1-3, 2023)

Published: 2023/09/01

Welcome to your ultimate guide for a thrilling weekend in Lyon! Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a music lover, or looking for family-friendly activities, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive into the action-packed events happening this weekend in Lyon.

Friday, September 1: Kickstart Your Weekend with Music and Drinks

Still Summer Festival: Where Music Meets Culinary Delights!

The Still Summer Festival is taking place on Petite rue des Feuillants, Lyon 1st district. Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere with transats, beers, cocktails, and tapas from various bars and restaurants.

The event runs from 4pm to 11pm and is free of charge.

Brooklyn Festival: A Hip-Hop Extravaganza!

The Flan’ Ruin Pub is hosting a 4-day hip-hop festival in collaboration with Brooklyn Brewery. Expect a wide range of Brooklyn beers, games, and musical performances.

The festival is free and runs from 6pm to 4am at 12 rue du Griffon, Lyon 1er.

We are: Clubbing at Le Sucre

DJ Flore, a pillar of the French electronic scene, kicks off the new season at Le Sucre club with a special guest: dBridge.

The Englishman is a pioneer in Drum n’Bass and will delight the Lyon audience.

Saturday, September 2: A Day of Sports, Tech, and Vintage Finds

Lyon Free Bike: Pedal Your Way Through Lyon’s Iconic Landmarks!

The 20th edition of Lyon Free Bike is happening this Sunday, but you can pick up your race numbers on Saturday. The event features two sportive loops of 57 and 38 kilometers.

The race starts from Place Bellecour, Lyon 2nd, and the fees range from 15 to 40 euros.

Tech Marathon at Campus du Wagon: Step Into the Future!

Interested in tech? Campus du Wagon is hosting a tech marathon featuring workshops on JavaScript, data visualization tools, and machine learning.

The event starts at 9:30 am at 20 rue des Capucins, Lyon 1st.

Vide-Grenier des Dragons: Treasure Hunting in Lyon!

Looking for some vintage finds? Head over to Place Saint-Georges, Lyon 5e, for a community yard sale.

The event starts at 9am and is free to attend.

Sunday, September 3: A Day for Families and Fantasy Lovers

La Fête du Chapelier: A Wonderland Experience!

Inspired by Alice in Wonderland, this event at Hippodrome de Parilly, Bron, offers a range of activities from cosplay to escape games.

The event is free for children under 14 and runs from 10am to 6pm.

Celebrating History and Heritage in Downtown Vienne

On Sunday, September 3rd, the heart of Vienne will come alive with its annual historical festival. A medieval market will be set up, boasting over 70 stalls. Special highlights include a falconry show at the Antique Theatre.

The event starts at 8am, free.

Activities to Do with Kids

Festival Manga: A Japanese Cultural Dive!

The Saint-Genis 2 shopping center is hosting a manga festival with a special cosplay day on Saturday. Most of these events are free or cost as little as 1 euro.

The event is free and runs from 1am to 6pm

Ciné Malins: Introduce Your Kids to the Magic of Cinema!

Le Rize is hosting a special film screening for kids, focusing on the cycle of seasons.

The event is free upon reservation and runs from 10:30am to 12am at Villeurbanne.

Superfoule at Station Mue: Hip-Hop and Urban Culture!

This event offers a range of activities from graffiti to beatbox and is free to attend.

Saturday 2nd, it runs from 2pm to 11pm at Lyon Confluence.

So there you have it, a weekend in Lyon packed with activities for everyone. Whether you’re into sports, music, or looking for family fun, Lyon has something to offer.