Swimming in Lyon: New Rules for public pools summer 2020

Published: 2020/07/01

Lyon’s public outdoor swimming pools are reopening on the 2ndof July. New rules and guidelines have been set in place due to the pandemic, but good news: a temporary swimming pool is opening inside the Parc de la Tete d’or for the first time.

New COVID-19 rules for swimming in public pools

Lyon’s public outdoor swimming pools open again on July 2nd, but note that you will need to book a reservation in order to access them. Registration slots are finally available as the city has just set up a platform to reserve two-hour swimming slots.

Access to swimming pools is reserved for Lyonnais only, proof of residence will have to be presented upon arrival.

Visitors are allowed two hour reservations for two euros per person. The two hour reservation also includes the time it takes to change clothes and shower.

Swimming pool hours are as follows: seven days a week from 10am to 7:30pm (12:30pm to 7:30pm for the Tête d’Or swimming pool).

Visitors are also only allowed two reservations a week, so make your reservations quickly in the 5 outdoor swimming pool of Lyon :

Temporary outdoor swimming pool in Parc Tete d’or

Temporary swimming pool in Lyon’s Parc Tete d’Or. © Weeloc

A temporary swimming pool has been installed in the velodrome of the Parc de la Tete d’Or. The pool will remain open for two months and there will be no changing rooms, but the pool itself should make up for this!

Two pools will be temporarily set up as well as a separate play platform for the children. The area will encompass 2,000 square meters and includes lawned beaches and reading and relaxation areas.

Centre Nautique Tony Bertrand

The Centre Nautique Tony Bertrand Olympic-sized swimming pool is located on the beautiful Rhône riverside.

This 50m (164.0 ft.) in length outdoor pool is a Lyonnais favourite, meaning you might want to reserve your time slots with them as soon as possible. They also have a separate activity pool with seating, slides, and other fun leisure equipment.

8 quai Claude Bernard – 69007 Lyon

Centre nautique Tony Bertrand in Lyon

Piscine de Gerland in Lyon 7

The Piscine de Gerland swimming pool is also 50m in length (164.0 ft.) and includes a separate paddling pool.

The paddling pool will be open 10am to 6pm, but all three diving boards (3m, 5m, and 10m) will be inaccessible due to the pandemic.

353 avenue Jean Jaurès – 69007 Lyon

Piscine de la Duchère in Lyon 9

Along with the main 50m swimming pool, the Duchère pool also consists of one educational pool, one paddling pool, and access to their 3m and 5m diving boards.

4 avenue Andreï Sakharov, 69009 Lyon

Piscine Jean-Mermoz in Lyon 8

The Jean-Mermoz pool includes a 25m poolas well as one leisure pool and one paddling pool.

12 place André Latarjet, 69008 Lyon

If you need a break from the heat this summer, Lyon’s public swimming pools will be here to cool you down. Make your reservations and make sure to respect all rules and guidelines set in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For additional information, here are more tips for swimming in and around Lyon.