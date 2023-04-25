Published: 2023/04/20

Fighting game fans from around the world will be flocking to Lyon, France on April 22-24, 2023 for one of the biggest events of the year: The MIXUP 2023.

Organized by LaDose association a team of fighting game enthusiasts, this three-day tournament will feature some of the biggest and most popular fighting games in the world.

One of the bigger European events for fighting games

Seven main tournaments will be held, including Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Strive, King of Fighters XV, Soul Calibur VI, Street Fighter V, Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, and Melty Blood Type Luminia.

Tekken 7, in particular, will be a major event, featuring the first European event for the Tekken World Tour 2023 and a closed alpha test for Tekken 8.

In addition to the main tournaments, there will also be side events for games like Vampire Savior and Super Street Fighter II Turbo. The MIXUP 2023 will be a great opportunity to see how European players stack up against each other in these popular games.

How to watch from home

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast on the official channel for the tournament.

Fans can catch all the opening rounds of the Tekken World Tour for Europe and all of the other events from the comfort of their own homes.

▶️ The MIXUP stream channel on Twitch

Overall, The MIXUP 2023 promises to be an exciting and action-packed event for fighting game fans from around the world. Don’t miss your chance to witness some of the best players in the world compete in Lyon, France this April.

Practical Information

The venue is located at 24 Rue Emile Decorps, 69100 Villeurbanne, France, and can be reached by taking the TCL bus line C 3 bus to the Cyprian – Leon Blum stop.

For those attending the event, food-trucks and a bar will be available on-site to purchase food and drinks throughout the weekend.

Don’t miss your chance to witness some of the best players in Europe battle it out for the top spot at the MIXUP 2023.