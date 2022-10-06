Published: 2022/10/06

Get Your Vintage Wares This october

Lyon’s vintage fair, the well-known ‘Marché de la Mode Vintage’ is set to return on 8th-9th Ocotber 2022.

Head over to Lyon’s much-loved vintage fair, returning to La Sucrière from 8th-9th October 2022.

Pick up Some Vintage Treasures

Lyon’s vintage fair is the perfect time to look for clothing and furniture that you can be sure no one else has. Visitors will be able to bargain hunt a variety of things – from accessories, to clothes, to furniture at La Sucrière in Lyon 2.

Fashion nowadays firmly incorporates vintage clothing. Who says you can’t wear a 1960s tracksuit with heels, or vintage hippy-style trousers with a high-street blouse? Upgrade your wardrobe this season and get some staples from Lyon’s vintage market.

200 Exhibitioners & Vintage dealers

A massive 20 exhibitioners will be present. It may take time to find your treasure, but with that number of exhibitioners, you’re sure to.

If you enjoy Lyon’s vintage fair previous editions, you should certainly take advantage of the Marché de la Mode Vintage in October.

Local and International Brands

There is a mix of both authentic vintage clothing and vintage-inspired clothing at the vintage fair.

Brand highlights include BLKCLOUD, hailing from central Lyon and specialising in streetwear clothing for young people. Likewise, Just is a retro store from Caluire-et-Cuire which sells vintage sportswear for men, or Ginette 4000 is a French vintage fair specialist.

As well as celebrating local salespeople and brands, the festival will host some brands from further afield, such as Nos découvertes vintage from Liège in Brussels. Nos découvertes vintage was founded by a couple passionate about vintage décor, who are coming to the festival to show off their latest discoveries in furniture, lights, etc.