Qatar Airways New Route to Lyon Airport (LYS)

Published: 2023/03/08

Qatar Airways has announced the launch of seven new destinations, including Lyon (LYS airport) and Toulouse in France, and the resumption of 11 routes, including one to Nice.

However, there is still uncertainty regarding the dates due to a lack of aircraft deliveries.

“The reason we are being very conservative in the dates that we have put here, this will be, of course, brought forward, [are] depending on aircraft deliveries to us, both from Airbus and from Boeing.”
– Qatar Airways Group CEO, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker

 

From July 3, 2023, Qatar Airways will serve Lyon-Saint Exupéry aiport (LYS) every day by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with return flights leaving France at 4.35pm and landing at 11.35pm.

The airline will indirectly compete with Emirates on this route from Dubai.

