Naked visitors only: macLYON hosts unique exhibition on the human body

Published: 2023/04/25
The macLYON, the museum of contemporary art in Lyon, France is set to host a unique exhibition where visitors will be required to remove all their clothes to enter.

 

Naked Visitors only

The macLYON, the museum of contemporary art in Lyon, is hosting an event that will require guests to take off all their clothes to enter its latest exhibition.

 

Only Naked visitors at the museum of contemporary art in Lyon, france

© Blaise Adilon – MacLyon

 

The 90-minute session is part of a series of two acts aimed at exploring the presence of the body in the works of the macLYON Collection, and is being organised in collaboration with the regional branch of the French Naturist Federation.
Similar ventures in Paris have proven successful in recent years.

 

‘It’s interesting to experience an exhibition totally naked. That makes us focus on our own perception of ourselves, with a social artifice.’
– Frédéric Martin, Lyon’s French Naturist Federation

 

The event will be followed by a drink and discussion about the experience.
The museum hopes to question the issue of the body in a given space and how bodies interact with each other.

Practical information:

  • Mac Lyon
  • Price : 11€
  • Thursday, April 27th – 6.30 PM to 8.00PM

Visitors will be required to remove all their clothes to enter the exhibition.

This is Lyon