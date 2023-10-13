Published: 2023/09/28

Lyon is not just known for its rich history and culinary delights. In recent years, it has emerged as a hub for students from all over the world.

The latest 2023 rankings by L’Etudiant, a renowned French publication, sheds light on where Lyon stands among the top student cities in France.

Lyon: A Top Choice for Students in 2023-2024

Students continue to be enchanted by the “City of Lights,” ranking it joint 11th in our 2023-2024 survey. With a recommendation rate of 96%, it stands as the fifth most favored city among students.

One student notes, “Lyon offers all the perks of a major student metropolis, yet remains personable with a high quality of life.“

For about a decade, a cultural pass tailored for students has been available. For just 18 euros, students can gain entry to four cultural institutions throughout the year.

Additionally, there are special rates for public transportation: 25 euros per month for all students and a discounted 10 euros per month for scholarship students.

Lyon: a top city to study in France for International students

High Attractiveness Quotient

One of the standout features of Lyon is its high attractiveness. The city proudly stands at the 3rd position in this category.

Its rich cultural heritage, coupled with modern amenities, makes it a magnet for students seeking a blend of the old and the new.

Quality of Education in Lyon

Lyon’s educational institutions are among the best, with the city ranking 9th in terms of the quality of education.

From renowned universities to elite preparatory classes, Lyon offers a diverse range of educational opportunities.

The city is home to several prestigious universities, including the University of Lyon, Lyon 2 Lumière, and Lyon 3 Jean Moulin. Additionally, it boasts elite grandes écoles such as EMLyon Business School and Centrale Lyon.

These institutions have a rich history of academic excellence and offer a plethora of programs in English, catering to the diverse needs of international students.

Among these, the University of Lyon stands out, known for hosting the highest number of foreign students, making it a true melting pot of cultures and ideas.

Student Life and Employment Opportunities

While Lyon boasts a vibrant student life, ranking 15th, there’s room for improvement. On the employment front, the city holds a mid-tier position, ranking 20th.

This suggests that while there are job opportunities post-studies, there’s potential for growth.

Room for Improvement: Quality of Life in Lyon

Every city has its challenges, and for Lyon, it’s the quality of life. Ranking 41st out of 46, it indicates areas where the city can enhance its offerings, especially for students. While there are areas of improvement, the city’s overall offerings make it a destination worth considering for higher education in France.

Lyon, with its rich history, top-tier educational institutions, and vibrant culture, is undoubtedly a top choice for students.

International Students Flock to Study in Lyon, France

Lyon, often dubbed as the ‘Gateway to the South of France‘, is not only a magnet for French students but also a hotspot for international scholars.

Every year, thousands of students from across the globe choose Lyon as their study destination, drawn to its world-class institutions and the promise of a quintessential French experience.

The presence of such a vast international community not only enriches the academic environment but also adds a global flavor to the city’s student life.

Understanding Attractiveness for Students

Urban areas worldwide strive to be hubs for students, offering a blend of quality education, vibrant student life, and promising post-graduation opportunities.

The urban unit’s appeal is gauged by its ability to attract students, especially from abroad, and its growth in student numbers over a decade. The presence of prestigious educational institutions and the breadth of their offerings are pivotal. Cities also focus on enhancing student life through cultural offerings and support mechanisms. The quality of life, encompassing housing costs, amenities, and air quality, plays a significant role in the overall experience. Lastly, cities’ economic vitality, reflected in job opportunities post-graduation, is a crucial factor in their attractiveness.

Follow this link to discover the methodology (article in French) of the 2023 study on the best student cities in France.