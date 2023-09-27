Published: 2023/09/27

The world-renowned All Blacks rugby team is set to dazzle the audience with a public training session and a free spectacle in Lyon.

This is your chance to get up close and personal with the stars of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Witness the All Blacks in Action: A Unique Experience Awaits in Lyon!

The famous Haka by New Zealand Rugby team

Since their arrival in Lyon, the All Blacks have been quite active, indulging in dinners at restaurants, shopping, and even riding bicycles and scooters around the city streets.

Public Training and More

When and Where?

Mark your calendars for the morning of Wednesday, 4th October 2023. The event will take place at the Matmut Stadium in Gerland (7th arrondissement).

This information has been confirmed by the LOU Rugby club.

What to Expect?

While the event is not strictly a public training session, attendees can anticipate a sort of “special training” session.

The Mayor of Lyon, Grégory Doucet, highlighted the intention to welcome as many children from the city as possible.

Drawing inspiration from a similar event in Bordeaux, the players are expected to engage in some sporting activities on the field for the audience.

Activities for Kids

The event is designed to be family-friendly, with a special emphasis on children.

The idea is to “welcome as many children as possible” from the city. So, if you’re looking for a fun-filled day out with the kids, this is the place to be!

Additional Information

Attendance

Around 4,000 spectators are expected to attend.

Tickets will be available online starting next week. The LOU Rugby club will have a quota of invitations for its subscribers, and licensed children playing rugby will also be present.

How to go to the Matmut Stadium?

Metro Line B – Stade de Gerland – Le LOU stop

Game Day: All Blacks vs. Uruguay

The very next day, gear up to watch the All Blacks take on Uruguay in a thrilling match at the Groupama Stadium.