Published: 2023/05/12

Step back in time and embrace Lyon’s medieval history at the upcoming Renaissance Festival on May 13-14, 2023. With a wide range of activities and events planned, the festival promises to be a memorable experience for visitors of all ages.

Get ready to witness traditional parades, sword fights, treasure hunts, artisan demonstrations, and more in the picturesque streets of Vieux Lyon.

A Celebration of Lyon’s Medieval Heritage

The Renaissance Festival in Lyon is an annual event that celebrates the city’s medieval heritage.

The festival is a tribute to the year 1320 when the city declared its communal freedom.

The upcoming festival will feature various activities, including the parade of Pennons de Lyon, sword fighting, treasure hunts, artisan demonstrations, and a Renaissance ball.

© Damien Roué – Flickr

Explore the Festivities

This year, the Renaissance Festival in Lyon has an added reason to celebrate, as it marks the 500th anniversary of the passage of king François Ist to the city. The festivities will start with a grand parade on Saturday, May 13, departing from Place Bellecour and ending at Place Saint-Jean.

The Parade of the Pennons de Lyon

On Saturday, May 13th, don’t miss the Big Parade of the Pennons, which will depart from Place Bellecour at 11:30 am and arrive at Place Saint-Jean at noon for the inauguration of the festivities.

The festival will also feature a big market where craftsmen will be waiting to showcase their costumes, accessories, jewelry, games, bookmarks, and other items.

Lots of things to see for kids

Visitors can step into king François I camp, which will be located in the Jardin archéologique des Estrées and animated by the Compagnie des États du Velay and the Compagnie les Infâmes des Rives du Temps.

The Encampment at the Place de la Basoche will also be animated by the Archers of the Mont des Loups and the Histoires de Duels swordsmen.

The festival will host traditional dances at the Place des Terreaux on sunday May 18th at 4 pm.

Visitors can also take part in a mysterious treasure hunt in the streets and squares of Vieux-Lyon, and young knights will be knighted at the end of the quest.

©Damien Roué – Flickr

Don’t Miss the Shows and Concerts

The streets of Vieux Lyon will be transformed into a medieval village with various shows, fights, tournaments, ancient games, concerts, and more.

The highlight of the festival will be the great show “Félon soit qui mal y pense” on the Place Saint-Jean, followed by the Grand Bal partagé, on May 13 and 14 at 5:30 pm.

There will be plenty of surprises and activities for visitors during these two days.

And if you get hungry, don’t worry, there will be plenty of restaurants and food stalls serving up delicious medieval cuisine.

The old Lyon as in the Middle Age

The Renaissance Festival in Lyon is a fantastic opportunity to embrace Lyon’s medieval heritage and experience the city’s history in a unique and unforgettable way.

With a wide range of activities and events planned, the festival promises to be a highlight of the spring calendar for locals and visitors alike.

So get ready to step back in time and explore the medieval village of Vieux Lyon!