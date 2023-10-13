Published: 2023/10/13

Piers Faccini invites Boubacar Traoré for a one-off concert at L’opera de Lyon” is not just a gig; it’s an experience.

A Collaboration for a on-off concert at the Opera de Lyon

Piers Faccini, a name synonymous with musical innovation, is joining forces with the legendary bluesman Boubacar Traoré.

Faccini, with his eclectic blend of sounds and melodies, finds a kindred spirit in Traoré, whose deep roots in Malian blues have earned him global acclaim.

This collaboration is not just about two musicians sharing a stage; it’s about the fusion of two worlds, two histories, and two distinct musical legacies.

For those unfamiliar with the “Chemins des Songwriters” series, it’s an initiative by the Opéra Underground where artists discuss the intricate art of songwriting. This concert, therefore, is not just a musical performance but also a deep dive into the world of music creation, making it a treat for both the ears and the soul.

The Art of Crafting Songs

Boubacar Traoré‘s music is a testament to the power of simplicity.

His compositions, though seemingly straightforward, carry a depth that resonates with listeners across the globe. The upcoming concert promises an intimate conversation, interspersed with musical interludes, where Traoré will shed light on his songwriting process, his inspirations, and the stories behind his iconic tracks.

Piers Faccini, a maestro in his own right, will not only accompany Traoré in this musical journey but also share his own experiences and insights. Together, they will explore the nuances of creating music that touches the heart and soul.

The Deep Blues Charm

Blues, often described as the soul’s language, finds one of its most authentic voices in Boubacar Traoré.

His music, deeply rooted in Malian traditions, transcends borders and resonates with a universal audience. For Faccini, Traoré is more than just a fellow musician; he’s a beacon of the blues genre, a guiding light that has illuminated his own musical journey.

