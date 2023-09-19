Published: 2023/09/19

Embark on a journey of creativity and passion at the “Knit Eat & Co.” festival in Lyon.

This event, which has expanded to include not only knitting but also sewing patterns and accessories, promises a weekend filled with vibrant experiences and learning opportunities.

Whether you are a beginner or a virtuoso with the needles, Lyon’s knitting festival is the perfect place to immerse yourself in the world of fabrics and yarns.

Lyon Knitting Festival: Sept.23 & 24, 2023

Unleash Your Creativity at the “Knit Eat & Co.” Festival

Knit Eat & Co. is not just a festival; it’s a haven for enthusiasts who share a common passion for knitting and sewing.

This year, the event has broadened its horizon to include a range of activities that cater to both knitting and sewing enthusiasts.

The festival is a wonderful platform to exchange ideas about your favorite threads, share innovative knitting techniques, and discuss various patterns and designs.

In this edition, the organizers, Emma and Nathalie, are keen to introduce attendees to new yarn creators, thread brands, and knitting pattern designers.

The festival promises a “slow life” mode where you can spend a few hours indulging in your passion for threads and needles in a warm and unique setting.

Experience a Blend of Workshops, Exhibitions, and More!

The “Knit Eat & Co.” festival is packed with activities that promise a fulfilling experience. With 40 exhibitors and 20 workshops, you can look forward to a weekend filled with learning and creativity.

The event also features food stands, knitting spaces, and urban walks guided by Renaud Ducher, a renowned architect-landscaper and guide-speaker.

A notable highlight of this year’s festival is the inclusion of fabric exhibitors, pattern creators, and sewing accessories, making it a comprehensive event that caters to a wider audience.

This addition comes as a response to the growing demand from visitors who have shown a keen interest in sewing as a complementary theme to knitting.

Join the Community of Knitting and Sewing Aficionados in Lyon

The “Knit Eat & Co.” festival is not just an event; it’s a community where you can connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for knitting and sewing. The festival offers a unique opportunity to meet and interact with people who share your interests, making it a vibrant and enriching experience.

Whether you are a novice or an expert, the festival promises an environment where you can learn, share, and grow. So, mark your calendars and be ready to immerse yourself in a world of creativity and passion at the “Knit Eat & Co.” festival in Lyon.

The Knit Eat & Co. festival is all set to take place from Saturday, September 23 to Sunday, September 24, 2023.

The event will be held at 103 Bd de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, Lyon.

To reach the venue, you have several transportation options including Metro A (Perrache stop), Tram T1 (Sainte-Blandine stop), and various bus routes.

Parking spaces are available nearby for those who prefer to drive.

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of creativity and passion.

Book your workshops at 45€ per session and gear up for a weekend of fun and learning at the “Knit Eat & Co.” festival in Lyon.