Published: 2023/10/13

Jordi Savall plays Mendelssohn in Lyon is not just another gig; it’s a musical journey that transcends time and borders.

© Barbara Rigon – Auditorium Lyon

The Musical Genius of Jordi Savall

Jordi Savall, a name that resonates with classical music enthusiasts, has been a beacon in the world of historic and classical music. His expertise in bringing ancient compositions to life has garnered him global acclaim.

In this special concert, Savall, along with his ensemble of talented musicians and singers, will present Mendelssohn’s compositions in a light never seen before.

For those unfamiliar, Mendelssohn’s works are a testament to the romantic era of music, filled with passion, emotion, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Mendelssohn’s Masterpieces

The concert will feature two of Felix Mendelssohn‘s iconic compositions.

The first, Symphonie n° 4, known as “Italienne“, is a vibrant piece that captures the essence of Italian landscapes and their vivacious culture.

The second, “Le Songe d’une nuit d’été“, is inspired by Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream“.

This composition is a story that takes the listener through the whimsical world of Shakespeare’s creation, blending drama with melodies.

A Night of Musical Elegance in Lyon

The Auditorium de Lyon, known for its architectural beauty and acoustics, will be the venue for this musical soiree.

The Grande Salle, with its majestic interiors and state-of-the-art sound systems, promises an immersive experience.

Imagine sitting in a hall, surrounded by fellow music enthusiasts, with the melodies of Mendelssohn filling the air, all in the heart of Lyon.

For those who’ve just arrived in Lyon or have been here for a while, this concert is a golden opportunity to dive deep into the world of classical music.

It’s also a chance to witness how artists like Jordi Savall are keeping the legacy of great composers like Mendelssohn alive, presenting their works with a fresh perspective while staying true to their essence.

