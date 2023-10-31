Published: 2023/10/21

A Photographic Symphony in Lyon’s Cultural Landscape

© La Sucrière – Lyon

Exhibition Overview

As the heart of Lyon beats with a rich tapestry of history and culture, it now pulsates with the added rhythm of photographic brilliance.

The city welcomes art enthusiasts to an extraordinary exhibition – “Elliott Erwitt: A Retrospective.” Hosted at La Sucrière, this exhibition is a treasure trove of moments captured through the lens of one of the 20th century’s most remarkable photographers, Elliott Erwitt.

A Canvas of Human Emotions and Historical Glimpses

Artistic Brilliance

For tourists and foreign students seeking a blend of inspiration and cultural enrichment in Lyon, this exhibition unfolds as a canvas of human emotions, historical glimpses, and the subtle humor of everyday life.

Elliott Erwitt’s mastery in encapsulating the essence of moments, with a touch of irony and warmth, makes this exhibition a delightful exploration of photographic art.

Structured Exploration of Erwitt’s Journey

© La Sucrière – Lyon

Curated Odyssey

The exhibition is a curated odyssey of 215 photographs, each narrating a unique tale.

Black and white images intermingle with splashes of color, embodying Erwitt’s diverse journey from personal passions to professional commissions.

The organization into eight thoughtful themes allows for a structured yet immersive exploration, guiding visitors through various facets of Erwitt’s work and creative evolution.

Planning Your Visit

Visitor Information

For those planning a visit, the exhibition is a well-orchestrated experience.

Located at La Sucrière, a venue synonymous with art and culture in Lyon, the exhibition is easily accessible, promising a visitor-friendly experience.

Detailed practical information, including location specifics, ticketing, and visitor guidelines, ensures a smooth and enjoyable visit, allowing art lovers to soak in the richness of Erwitt’s work without hassle.

Exhibition opening times:

Monday: closed

Tuesday: 10am-5pm

Wednesday: 10am-5pm

Thursday: 10am-5pm

Friday: 10am-5pm

Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday: 10am-6pm

How to get there

Address: La Sucrière, 49-50, Quai Rambaud, 69002 Lyon

Tramway T1 and T2: Stop Hôtel de Région Montrochet

Bus S1: La Sucrière stop

Vélo’v: La Sucrière station

Car: Autoroute 7: Exit N°1 Confluence | Parking: Centre Commercial Confluence

The Essence of the Exhibition

“Elliott Erwitt: A Retrospective” is more than an exhibition; it’s a journey through decades, emotions, and the extraordinary talent of a photographic maestro.

The exhibition is not just a visual treat but also a heartwarming experience that echoes with the vibrancy of life’s tales and the beauty of photographic storytelling.