A Photographic Symphony in Lyon’s Cultural Landscape
Exhibition Overview
As the heart of Lyon beats with a rich tapestry of history and culture, it now pulsates with the added rhythm of photographic brilliance.
The city welcomes art enthusiasts to an extraordinary exhibition – “Elliott Erwitt: A Retrospective.” Hosted at La Sucrière, this exhibition is a treasure trove of moments captured through the lens of one of the 20th century’s most remarkable photographers, Elliott Erwitt.
A Canvas of Human Emotions and Historical Glimpses
Artistic Brilliance
For tourists and foreign students seeking a blend of inspiration and cultural enrichment in Lyon, this exhibition unfolds as a canvas of human emotions, historical glimpses, and the subtle humor of everyday life.
Elliott Erwitt’s mastery in encapsulating the essence of moments, with a touch of irony and warmth, makes this exhibition a delightful exploration of photographic art.
Structured Exploration of Erwitt’s Journey
Curated Odyssey
The exhibition is a curated odyssey of 215 photographs, each narrating a unique tale.
Black and white images intermingle with splashes of color, embodying Erwitt’s diverse journey from personal passions to professional commissions.
The organization into eight thoughtful themes allows for a structured yet immersive exploration, guiding visitors through various facets of Erwitt’s work and creative evolution.
Planning Your Visit
Visitor Information
For those planning a visit, the exhibition is a well-orchestrated experience.
Located at La Sucrière, a venue synonymous with art and culture in Lyon, the exhibition is easily accessible, promising a visitor-friendly experience.
Detailed practical information, including location specifics, ticketing, and visitor guidelines, ensures a smooth and enjoyable visit, allowing art lovers to soak in the richness of Erwitt’s work without hassle.
Exhibition opening times:
- Monday: closed
- Tuesday: 10am-5pm
- Wednesday: 10am-5pm
- Thursday: 10am-5pm
- Friday: 10am-5pm
- Saturday: 10am-6pm
- Sunday: 10am-6pm
How to get there
- Address: La Sucrière, 49-50, Quai Rambaud, 69002 Lyon
- Tramway T1 and T2: Stop Hôtel de Région Montrochet
- Bus S1: La Sucrière stop
- Vélo’v: La Sucrière station
- Car: Autoroute 7: Exit N°1 Confluence | Parking: Centre Commercial Confluence
The Essence of the Exhibition
“Elliott Erwitt: A Retrospective” is more than an exhibition; it’s a journey through decades, emotions, and the extraordinary talent of a photographic maestro.
The exhibition is not just a visual treat but also a heartwarming experience that echoes with the vibrancy of life’s tales and the beauty of photographic storytelling.