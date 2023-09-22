Published: 2023/09/05

David Lynch’s cinematic journey is a testament to the power of storytelling, a journey that transcends the boundaries of reality and takes us into the depths of the human psyche.

His works are a celebration of the mysterious, the dreamlike, and the surreal, offering viewers a chance to explore worlds that exist just beyond the reach of our understanding.

All films will be screened in their original version with French subtitles.

Embark on this mesmerizing journey through Lynch’s universe with the following screenings:

Eraserhead: A Kafkaesque Nightmare In 1977, Lynch introduced the world to “Eraserhead,” a film that stunned American audiences with its sheer strangeness and became a legendary midnight movie.

Set in an industrial cityscape, it tells the story of a man isolated and left to care for his premature child, a creature of peculiar appearance.

This black and white masterpiece, with a duration of 1h29, is a journey into the surreal, a trip unlike any other, and a favorite of Stanley Kubrick. Release Year: 1977

Duration: 1h29

Type: Black & White Ticketing: Friday, Septembre 15 at 8.30 PM

Saturday, September 30 at 5:00 PM

Elephant Man: A Heart-Wrenching Tale In “Elephant Man” (1980), Lynch takes us to Victorian England, where John Merrick, known as the Elephant Man due to his facial deformity, is displayed as a freak show attraction.

His life takes a turn when he meets a compassionate surgeon.

This black and white film, lasting 2h04, is a poignant exploration of humanity and the terrifying industrial symphony of the modern world. Release Year: 1980

Duration: 2h04

Type: Black & White Ticketing: Thursday, September 28 at 6:30 PM

Dune: A Sci-Fi Epic Waiting for Reevaluation Dune (1984), a color film with a duration of 2h17, transports viewers to a distant future where the Atreides dynasty is overthrown by the mighty Harkonnen family on the desert planet Arrakis.

The young Paul Atreides, with supernatural abilities, leads a rebellion in a land rich in a valuable spice.

Despite its initial commercial failure, this adaptation of Frank Herbert’s cult novel is a poetic pre-digital sci-fi epic that deserves reevaluation. Release Year: 1984

Duration: 2h17

Type: Color Ticketing: Saturday, September 9 at 8:30 PM

Tuesday, Septemenber 19 at 8:30 PM

Blue Velvet: Unveiling the Darkness Beneath In “Blue Velvet” (1986), Lynch unveils the dark and dangerous world lurking beneath a peaceful hometown.

After discovering a human ear in his garden, a young man is drawn into a sinister underworld.

This color film, with a yet-to-be-confirmed duration, is a macabre distortion of classic film noir, revealing the horror beneath apparent normality. Release Year: 1986

Duration: N/A

Type: Color Ticketing: Sunday, September 24 at 18:30 PM

Friday, September 24 at 20:30 PM

Thursday, October 5 at 20:45 PM

David Lynch: From Painter to Visionary Filmmaker

David Lynch, initially aspiring to be a painter, embarked on a transformative journey from canvas to screen, crafting a distinctive narrative style that transcends the boundaries of reality.

Born in 1946, he first ventured into animation before delving into the creation of films that mirror the vibrant and complex inner landscapes depicted in his paintings.

Between 1977 and 2006, Lynch produced ten feature films, establishing a “Lynchian” genre characterized by its surreal, dreamlike, and sometimes nightmarish elements. His early career saw a fusion of classical narratives with his unique artistic vision, a blend that reached its zenith with the iconic TV series “Twin Peaks” in the early 1990s.

As the film industry gravitated towards standardization, Lynch pursued unconventional narratives, securing funding from diverse sources to craft works that defy categorization.

Though he has stepped back from filmmaking, his profound influence persists, with his mesmerizing and eerie universes continuing to fascinate and inspire.