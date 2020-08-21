Lyon makes masks mandatory in outdoor public spaces

The information we learn from customers helps us continually improve our websites and your shopping experience at thisislyon.fr. We use the information to handle orders, deliver products and services, process payments, communicate with you, services and promotional offers, update our records and generally maintain your accounts with us.



When you vist our website or when you purchase something from our store, as part of the buying and selling process, we collect the personal information you submit in the purchase process including name, contact Information such as email addresses and telephone numbers;



Automatic information: We receive and store certain types of information whenever you interact with us. For example, like many websites, we use Cookies, and we obtain certain types of information when your web browser accesses our websites and other content served by or on behalf of Ledger on other websites. Therefore , we may also collect the following Data from you: IP address (automatically collected), Web, browser type and version (automatically collected), Operating system (automatically collected), A list of URLs starting with a referring site, your activity on this Website, and the site you exit to (automatically collected);



You can choose to enable or disable Cookies in your internet browser. By default, most internet browsers accept Cookies but this can be changed. For further details, please consult the help menu in your internet browser.



You can choose to delete Cookies at any time; however you may lose any information that enables you to access the Website more quickly and efficiently including, but not limited to, personalisation settings.



Data which we collect from you may be stored and processed in and transferred to countries outside of the European Economic Area (EEA). For example, this could occur if our servers are located in a country outside the EEA or one of our service providers is situated in a country outside the EEA. These countries may not have data protection laws equivalent to those in force in the EEA.







If you would like to: access, correct, amend or delete any personal information we have about you, object to their processing, register a complaint or simply want more information, contact us by email at [email protected]



All such requests are promptly examined and replies are issued by our teams.