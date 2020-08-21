Lyon makes masks mandatory in outdoor public spaces

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, the Rhône prefecture and the City of Lyon have decided to impose the wearing of face masks in the busiest outdoors public spaces of the city from Saturday, August 22nd.
Where the face mask is compulsory in Lyon?
The mask is now compulsory :
- On the banks of the Rhone, Saone, on the slopes of the Croix-Rousse and Place des Terreaux: from 6 pm to 2 am (see details below)
- On the Presqu’île, at La Part-Dieu, La Guillotière and in Old Lyon from 10 am to 11 pm.
- On the markets.
This decision concerns pedestrians over 11 years old, cyclists and users of scooters, and car drivers.
Non-respect of this measure risks a 4th class contravention which is punished by a fine of €135.
Masks are already compulsory in enclosed public spaces, shops and public transports.
Mask mandatory in work spaces and schools
It will also be mandatory in all indoor work spaces starting September 1, including meeting rooms, corridors and open-plan offices.
At school, adults and students aged 11 and over will be required to wear masks.
Lyon’s mask map
Presqu’île de Lyon:
Rue Serlin, place des Terreaux, rue Constantine, quai de la Pêcherie, quai Saint Antoine, quai Célestin, rue de la République, place Bellecour, place Le Viste, rue de la Barre, quai Jean-Moulin, rue Victor-Hugo, rue Mercière.
Part-Dieu:
La place de la Villette, la place Charles-Beraudier, la rue Vivier-Merle
Vieux Lyon:
Place Saint-Paul, quais de Bondy, Romain-Rolland, Bonaparte bridge, rue Saint-Jean, rue Saint Georges, rue du Bœuf.
Croix-Rousse:
Rues Désirée, Romarin, Sainte-Catherine.