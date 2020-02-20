Let’s Celebrate Holi in Lyon, the Indian Festival of Colours

Holi is a Vibrant Indian Festival which is celebrated in the end of winter to mark the beginning of spring. It is all about welcoming new and good things in Life, the crops, the colours of spring and also the triumph of Good over Evil. This year Holi will be held on 7th March at CCVA , Villeurbanne.

How do we Celebrate Holi ?

In today’s times bollywood and Indian diaspora outside India continue to popularise this colourful festival internationally , one cannot deny the atmosphere of social merriment it creates.

People bury their hatchets with a warm embrace and let go of their worries. It is such a colorful sight to see the young and old alike are covered with colors. People sing, dance and play with colors by throwing them on each other and celebrate their unity in diversity.

Celebrating Holi in Lyon

In Lyon every year the L’Association de L’Inde Lyonnaise (a non profit cultural organization based in Villeurbanne) organizes Holi to share this colourful Indian Hertitage with the Lyonnais.

For the past 8 years more than 200 people attend this event each year. There will be cultural performances, children’s activities a Bollywood DJ (so expect a lot of dancing) , delicious Indian food and of course most importantly the colors.

Bollywood dance moves

It is a great platform to enjoy a different culture and make new memories with friends and family and learn some trendy bollywood dance moves. The event will be bilingual ( in English and French).

Since we are a non-profit cultural organization to arrange the logistics better and to give you the best of Holi, we work on pre-registrations only.

Please feel free to write to us on [email protected].

Check out our Facebook and Instagram pages for more details.

